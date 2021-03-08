Senate Budget

-
Lawmakers in Raleigh are one step closer to finalizing a spending plan for North Carolina.State senators on Thursday gave tentative approval to their…
The state Senate is debating its biannual spending plan this week.Top Republicans are highlighting a modest increase in overall state spending. They’re…
After weeks of almost no budget talks, state lawmakers finally agreed to break their deadlock. At a public conference committee meeting on Wednesday, they…
State House Republicans are teaming up with Governor Pat McCrory to help speed up slow budget talks. Legislators are supposed to make adjustments to the…
Senate and House leaders are expected to begin meeting in conference committees this week to make adjustments to the two-year budget plan. They have until…
North Carolina’s General Assembly leadership is expected to begin negotiations this week to reconcile two proposals for the state’s $21.1 billion budget,…
State House Republicans released a proposed budget on Tuesday that is significantly different than the Senate's spending plan in terms of education. House…
School leaders across the state say proposed cuts to the Department of Public Instruction would hurt North Carolina classrooms.The Senate’s spending plan…
The state Senate has passed a $21.2 billion dollar spending plan that offers big raises for teachers if they forego tenure protections. It also eliminates…
Senate leaders have released their proposed budget for the next fiscal year. They’re looking to spend about 21 billion dollars. Their plan would make…