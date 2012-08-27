Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Al Buehler

Today, Duke University’s athletics program is world famous for basketball, but back in 1955 when Al Buehler came to Duke to coach the cross country team, football was the school’s big sport. The teams were all men and all white.

Coach Buehler had a big hand bringing in black and female athletes. He has coached Duke through six ACC championships and trained five Olympians, two of whom went on to win medals. Buehler also distinguished himself as a coach by his ability to touch the lives of his athletes off the field. He is the subject of a new book and documentary by Amy Unell called “Starting at the Finish Line: Coach Al Buehler’s Timeless Wisdom.” Host Frank Stasio will be joined by Buehler and Unell to talk about the coach’s life and legacy.

