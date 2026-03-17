Vaccines and public health: voices from Asheville, Nashville and the Triangle

0:01:00

Yet another reason measles can spread — it can be hard to identify

An update on the spread of measles in the Carolinas, and how communities in western North Carolina are trying to cope with the confusion – even in a hospital.

Andrew Jones, Rural Health Reporter, KFF Health News



Related: Andrew Jones’ article for KFF Health News is ‘‘Hospitals Fighting Measles Confront a Challenge: Few Doctors Have Seen It Before"

Meharry Medical College Dr. Hildreth gives blood for the Genomic REsearch Advancing Transformational (GREAT) Health Study.

0:13:00

HBCU leader Dr. James Hildreth on medical research funding cuts, vaccines and community health

Dr. James Hildreth is an infectious disease expert and HBCU leader. He also served on the FDA Vaccine advisory committee that reviewed COVID-19 vaccines and on former President Biden’s Health Equity Task Force. Hildreth talks with Leoneda Inge about the past, present and future of vaccines.

Dr. James Hildreth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meharry Medical College

0:33:00

Coping with changing guidance on vaccines

Co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a pediatrician and medical historian about vaccines, vaccine hesitancy and addressing parents’ confusion and concerns. (This interview originally aired February 2, 2026)

Dr. Jeffrey Baker, practicing pediatrician, a Professor of Pediatrics and History, and the Director of the Trent Center for Bioethics, Humanities, and History of Medicine at the Duke University School of Medicine

