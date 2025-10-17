Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Desiring Disability in Fashion

By Audrey Smith,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Three people with disabilities stand in a row modeling brightly colored, boldly patterned outfits. The person on the left is Black with a blond afro. They are wearing a two-piece swimsuit and high-heeled ankle boots. They have a cane. The person in the middle is light-skinned with purple hair, and wears a bodysuit with high top sneakers. The person on the right is also light-skinned, and wears winged eye makeup. They sit in a wheelchair with a respirator wearing long pants and a hoodie.
Charnel Hunter

Mainstream adaptive fashion lines are relatively new, but creating clothes to fit and flatter a range of bodies has long been part of disability culture. Anita meets three disabled fashionistas who design with disabled bodies as a starting point, not an afterthought.

Dr. Ben Barry made his first official foray into the fashion world at the young age of 14, when he started his own modeling agency with the goal of representing a more diverse array of bodies than typically catered to by the industry. Now as the Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design, Dr. Barry is pushing for further inclusion in fashion – particularly when it comes to the ways clothing is designed, marketed and modeled for folks with disabilities.

In this episode, host Anita Rao explores the past and present of disability-inclusive fashion with three disabled creators who advocate for change within the industry. Dr. Barry shares the connection between his low vision and his emphasis on the multisensory experiences we have with clothing, as well as his ongoing work to expand the Parsons curriculum to include more intersections of identity.

Anita also speaks with Sky Cubacub, a Chicago-based fashion designer focused on making size-inclusive garments for queer and trans disabled folks. Sky shares how their passion for making garments stemmed from their own experiences as a queer disabled person and how this interest evolved into the concept for their company, Rebirth Garments.

Designer and influencer Samantha Jade Durán, also known by the handle “A Disabled Icon,” shares the importance of fashion that’s not just inclusive – but also iconic. Samantha gives us a peek behind the scenes of her experiences with fashion modeling and design, offering insights into the ways disability-inclusive design benefits all bodies.

Read the transcript

Please note: This episode originally aired November 8, 2024.

Update: Samantha Jade Durán launched a disability and chronic illness awareness merch brand called Thanks Icon. She plans on expanding to adaptive clothing and accessories in the future.

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowFashionFashion DesignDisability
Stay Connected
Audrey Smith
Audrey Smith is a writer, educator, and temporary producer of "Embodied" based in Greensboro, NC. She holds a Master's degree in Secondary English Language Arts Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (2018) and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Nonfiction Writing from Oregon State University (2021).
See stories by Audrey Smith
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Related Content