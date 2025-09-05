The Life of Trans And Queer Long-Haul Truckers

Long-haul trucking is not an easy job. The schedule is grueling, and the burnout rate is high. But the profession does offer a certain sense of freedom — particularly for queer drivers looking for work where they can present authentically and face less scrutiny or harassment.

Host Anita Rao talks with former trucker and writer Anne Balay about why LGBTQ folks are drawn to trucking. Anne is the author of “ Semi Queer: Inside the World of Gay, Trans, and Black Truck Drivers .”

She also meets 24-year-old Ashleigh Lewis, a third-generation truck driver who is committed to the profession despite its challenges. Ashleigh will also be featured in the upcoming documentary " The Trans Trucker Project " from filmmaker Hansen Bursic.

Special thanks to Hansen Bursic and his team for connecting us with Ashleigh!

Read the transcript