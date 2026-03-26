Jeopardy! star Drew Goins always thought he could win

0:01:00

Host of Click Here on what to expect during a week of specials airing on WUNC

Leoneda speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of Click Here — which will air as a special on WUNC the week of March 30.

Dina Temple-Raston, host of Click Here a public radio show from PRX and Recorded Future News

0:13:00

Tips on managing size, weight and nutrition from a childhood obesity specialist

Deciding what each child in a household should eat – and how weight should be discussed with each child – can be challenging. Jeff Tiberii sits down with pediatrician Dr. Joey Skelton for tips on managing and discussing health, diet and weight within families.

Dr. Joey Skelton, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and author of Your Child Is Not Their Weight: Parenting in a Size-Obsessed World

0:33:00

How a Jeopardy! star got his start in North Carolina

As a kid in Weddington, NC, Drew Goins watched Jeopardy! with his family during dinner and counted his correct answers on his fingers. When he started needing both hands to keep track, he might have known he had a future on the show.

Goins is now a Jeopardy! winner and uses his love of trivia to guide his work as The Atlantic’s trivia guy.

Drew Goins, a senior editor focused on trivia and other creative projects at The Atlantic