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Due South

Jeopardy! star Drew Goins always thought he could win

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthyStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:14 PM EDT
North Carolina-raised and UNC-Chapel Hill graduate Drew Goins on Jeopardy! Second Chance Season 41, which aired Jan. 10, 2025.
Tyler Golden/Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television
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Jeopardy!
North Carolina-raised UNC-Chapel Hill graduate Drew Goins on Jeopardy! Second Chance Season 41, which aired Jan. 10, 2025.

0:01:00

Host of Click Here on what to expect during a week of specials airing on WUNC

Leoneda speaks with Dina Temple-Raston, host of Click Here — which will air as a special on WUNC the week of March 30.

Dina Temple-Raston, host of Click Here a public radio show from PRX and Recorded Future News

0:13:00

Tips on managing size, weight and nutrition from a childhood obesity specialist

Deciding what each child in a household should eat – and how weight should be discussed with each child – can be challenging. Jeff Tiberii sits down with pediatrician Dr. Joey Skelton for tips on managing and discussing health, diet and weight within families.

Dr. Joey Skelton, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and author of Your Child Is Not Their Weight: Parenting in a Size-Obsessed World

0:33:00

How a Jeopardy! star got his start in North Carolina

As a kid in Weddington, NC, Drew Goins watched Jeopardy! with his family during dinner and counted his correct answers on his fingers. When he started needing both hands to keep track, he might have known he had a future on the show.

Goins is now a Jeopardy! winner and uses his love of trivia to guide his work as The Atlantic’s trivia guy.

Drew Goins, a senior editor focused on trivia and other creative projects at The Atlantic

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
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