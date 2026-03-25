© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WUNC News to feature Click Here from PRX as special programming

WUNC News | By WUNC News
Published March 25, 2026 at 3:05 PM EDT
Click Here from PRX
Public Radio Exchange
Click Here from PRX

Click Here is a new public radio show that reports on the most powerful and rapid force influencing our society: technology.

Host Dina Temple-Raston follows the breadcrumbs into the most surprising corners of the digital world, telling richly reported stories through the lens of curiosity, not code. Click Here tells stories of power, of transformation, of peril, and possibility. Because understanding the digital world isn’t really about understanding tech — It’s about understanding how it’s quietly rewiring the rules of our lives.

WUNC will feature Click Here on our airwaves Monday March 30, through Friday April 3 at 12:00 noon. Due South will return to the airwaves Monday April 6.
Tags
News About WUNC Special Coverage
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories