© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Why UNC wanted to allow secret classroom recordings. An interview with NC State grad and NASA Astronaut Christina Koch.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiCole del CharcoErin Keever
Published March 23, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
NASA astronaut Christina Koch poses for a portrait in her blue flight suit in front of the flight control room in Houston.
Bill Ingalls
/
Courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Christina Koch poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in the Blue Flight Control Room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

0:01:00

Why UNC wanted to allow secret classroom recordings, and why leaders changed their minds

For a couple weeks, a policy allowing university administration to secretly record professors was in effect. Now, UNC-Chapel Hill has backtracked after detractors shared concerns about free speech rights.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter WUNC News

0:13:00

The Broadside: Our hidden Space Race history

From Huntsville to Houston, the space industry in the US is rooted in the South. And as NASA works towards returning to the moon with the Artemis program, our space history is inspiring new generations of Americans. But in North Carolina, two important sites from the Space Race of the 1960s remain relatively unknown.

This episode of The Broadside was hosted by Jerad Walker and produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.

Cliff Bumgardner, director and producer at PBS North Carolina

Brett Tingley, managing editor atSpace.com

0:33:00

NASA Astronaut and NC native Christina Koch

We're lifting off today with Astronaut Christina Koch. She grew up here, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math, then NC State, and today works for NASA. Koch has spent more than 300 days at the International Space Station and is preparing for a lunar mission on NASA's Artemis II. Christina Koch talks training, outer space food, and common questions she gets.

This interview originally aired May 6, 2024.

Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut

Related:

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever