Why UNC wanted to allow secret classroom recordings. An interview with NC State grad and NASA Astronaut Christina Koch.

0:01:00

Why UNC wanted to allow secret classroom recordings, and why leaders changed their minds

For a couple weeks, a policy allowing university administration to secretly record professors was in effect. Now, UNC-Chapel Hill has backtracked after detractors shared concerns about free speech rights.

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education reporter WUNC News

0:13:00

The Broadside: Our hidden Space Race history

From Huntsville to Houston, the space industry in the US is rooted in the South. And as NASA works towards returning to the moon with the Artemis program, our space history is inspiring new generations of Americans. But in North Carolina, two important sites from the Space Race of the 1960s remain relatively unknown.

This episode of The Broadside was hosted by Jerad Walker and produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond.

Cliff Bumgardner, director and producer at PBS North Carolina

Brett Tingley, managing editor atSpace.com

0:33:00

NASA Astronaut and NC native Christina Koch

We're lifting off today with Astronaut Christina Koch. She grew up here, graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math, then NC State, and today works for NASA. Koch has spent more than 300 days at the International Space Station and is preparing for a lunar mission on NASA's Artemis II. Christina Koch talks training, outer space food, and common questions she gets.

This interview originally aired May 6, 2024.

Christina Koch, NASA Astronaut

Related:

