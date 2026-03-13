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The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Update on Berger/Page primary; VP Vance visits Rocky Mount; NC military connections to Iran war

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin KeeverRachelle HernandezCole del Charco
Published March 13, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump at an event in February.
Office of the White House
/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
Vice President J.D. Vance and President Donald Trump at an event in February.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup....

The longstanding state budget stalemate gets a dusting as the Governor and legislative Republicans spar over spending. Vice President Vance is set to touch down in Rocky Mount. And the impacts to service members in NC from the war in Iran so far.

Due South host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local journalists provide context and analysis from those and other stories from the week.

Danielle Battaglia, reports on Congress for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC News

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Politics Reporter for Enlace Latino NC

Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC News

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief The News & Observer, and host of the Under the Dome podcast

Tags
Due South Youth Reporting Institute2026 Youth Reporting InternshipNC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever
Rachelle Hernandez
Rachelle Hernandez is an intern with “Due South,” where she works in social media and production. She is a recent NC State graduate with two bachelors' in communication and Spanish. At State, she participated in student media with its main paper Technician as a copy editor and later copy desk chief. Rachelle later held a position as a communication intern with Raleigh Arts and interned with Mecklenburg County.
See stories by Rachelle Hernandez
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco