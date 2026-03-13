NC News Roundup: Update on Berger/Page primary; VP Vance visits Rocky Mount; NC military connections to Iran war

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup....

The longstanding state budget stalemate gets a dusting as the Governor and legislative Republicans spar over spending. Vice President Vance is set to touch down in Rocky Mount. And the impacts to service members in NC from the war in Iran so far.

Due South host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local journalists provide context and analysis from those and other stories from the week.

Danielle Battaglia, reports on Congress for The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC News

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Politics Reporter for Enlace Latino NC

Jay Price, military reporter, WUNC News

Dawn Vaughan, Capitol Bureau Chief The News & Observer, and host of the Under the Dome podcast