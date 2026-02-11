An obituary for K&W Cafeteria. The story behind Battleship North Carolina. And why the state's infrastructure isn't keeping up.

0:01:00

North Carolina’s infrastructure lags growth

North Carolina’s population is growing, but our infrastructure is not keeping up. That’s according to a new report by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Leoneda Inge speaks with Bradley George about his work covering the report's release.

Bradley George, AM reporter for WUNC News

0:09:06

How the Battleship North Carolina got to its home in Wilmington

Battleship North Carolina Memorial In October 1961, the Battleship North Carolina was nudged up the Cape Fear River by tugboats into Wilmington— and was welcomed by many of the people who helped bring her home.

Sixty-five years ago, a state-wide effort was undertaken to save a more than 70 million-pound, 700-foot-long behemoth of a WWII warship from being scrapped.

The USS North Carolina is now a museum in Wilmington, and it would not have made it there without the contributions of thousands of North Carolina children.

The museum has an effort underway to collect the stories of the “kid heroes” who helped save the ship back in 1961.

This Due South encore conversation originally aired January 13, 2026. Listen to the full-length interview here.

Dr. Jay Martin, Executive Director, Battleship North Carolina

Camille Williams, fundraised as an elementary school student for the 1961 effort

0:25:24

Food & Wine Editor Kat Kinsman remembers K&W Cafeteria

Kat Kinsman’s favorite chain restaurant, and one of Leoneda Inge’s favorites, was a unique spot with a rotating menu of southern staples, including fried okra, congealed salads, and a dizzying number of pies.

Kat Kinsman, Executive Features Editor at Food & Wine and host of its Tinfoil Swans podcast.

Read Kat's full story "The Last Tray at K&W Cafeteria."