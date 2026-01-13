Michael Regan rebuilt the EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he's watching those efforts get knocked down.
0:01:00
Michael Regan rebuilt the U.S. EPA with an eye toward environmental justice. Now, he’s watching those efforts get knocked down.
Former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator and North Carolina native Michael Regan started his career at the agency, eventually led North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, and returned to the EPA for the top job during the Biden administration.
Regan joined Due South's Leoneda Inge in our Durham studio for a wide-ranging conversation about his career, his enduring connection to North Carolina's environmental justice movement, and the impact of politics on environmental policy.
Michael S. Regan, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
0:33:00
How the Battleship North Carolina got to its home in Wilmington
Sixty-five years ago, a state-wide fundraising effort saved a more than 70 million-pound, 700-foot long behemoth of a WWII warship from being scrapped. The USS North Carolina is now a museum in Wilmington, and it would not have made it there without the contributions of thousands of North Carolina children.
The museum now has an effort underway to collect the stories of the “kid heroes” who helped save the ship back in 1961.
Dr. Jay Martin, Executive Director, Battleship North Carolina
Camille Williams, fundraised as an elementary school student for the 1961 effort