The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham musician on what it's like to perform at the Super Bowl. College students sue over early voting elimination on campuses.

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiStacia BrownCole del Charco
Published February 5, 2026 at 12:15 PM EST
Welcome sign outside of Allegiant Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl 58 in 2024. Erick Walls performed with Usher for the halftime show.
Welcome sign outside of Allegiant Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl 58 in 2024. Erick Walls performed with Usher for the halftime show.

0:01:00

What's next for some campus voting sites

College students are pushing back on the State Board of Elections’ decision not to allow early voting polling places on the campuses of North Carolina A&T State University, Western Carolina University, and Elon University.

Lynn Bonner, senior political reporter, NC Newsline

0:13:00

From The Broadside: Snowboarding in the South

The Winter Olympics kick off this week in Italy. One of the sports on display – snowboarding – has exploded in popularity since it debuted at the 1998 Games in Nagano. WUNC’s podcast The Broadside explores how North Carolina has become a training ground for snowboarding and other snow sports athletes.

Hosted by Anisa Khalifa, and produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond. More from The Broadside.

0:33:00

What goes on behind the scenes to create the Super Bowl’s halftime show

Durham-born-and-raised musician and producer Erick Walls shares stories behind his 2024 Super Bowl performance with Usher ahead of this year’s big game. And Walls talks about what he looks for in a massive, live performance.

Erick Walls, Grammy award winning guitarist, musician, producer and songwriter who performed at the Super Bowl in 2024. Durham-born-and-raised, he’s played with, produced, or recorded with Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and The Dixie Chicks, among many others.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
