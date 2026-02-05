Durham musician on what it's like to perform at the Super Bowl. College students sue over early voting elimination on campuses.

0:01:00

What's next for some campus voting sites

College students are pushing back on the State Board of Elections’ decision not to allow early voting polling places on the campuses of North Carolina A&T State University, Western Carolina University, and Elon University.

Lynn Bonner, senior political reporter, NC Newsline

0:13:00

From The Broadside: Snowboarding in the South

The Winter Olympics kick off this week in Italy. One of the sports on display – snowboarding – has exploded in popularity since it debuted at the 1998 Games in Nagano. WUNC’s podcast The Broadside explores how North Carolina has become a training ground for snowboarding and other snow sports athletes.

Hosted by Anisa Khalifa, and produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond. More from The Broadside.

0:33:00

What goes on behind the scenes to create the Super Bowl’s halftime show

Durham-born-and-raised musician and producer Erick Walls shares stories behind his 2024 Super Bowl performance with Usher ahead of this year’s big game. And Walls talks about what he looks for in a massive, live performance.

Erick Walls, Grammy award winning guitarist, musician, producer and songwriter who performed at the Super Bowl in 2024. Durham-born-and-raised, he’s played with, produced, or recorded with Michael Jackson, Beyonce, and The Dixie Chicks, among many others.