UNC sociologist on the politics around the 'pronatalism' movement to raise the US birth rate
“Pronatalism” has been in the news a lot lately, in part due to high profile leaders embracing the idea. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sociologist Karen Guzzo talks about the movement that's gaining momentum and the potential impact on women and families.
Guest
Karen Guzzo, Professor in the Department of Sociology and Director of the Carolina Population Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill