The latest on Border Patrol operations in Charlotte. Plus, the sacrifices people make to put art above everything.

By Leoneda Inge,
Erin KeeverCole del Charco
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:57 PM EST
0:01:00

The latest on Border Patrol operations in Charlotte    

The US Department of Homeland Security launched over the weekend what it calls, “Charlotte’s Web.” It’s part of President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration – this time in Charlotte, North Carolina. We get the latest.

Nick de la Canal, reporter and host at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR member station

0:13:00

In ‘Art Above Everything’ Chapel Hill author ponders what we sacrifice to pursue the art life

A writer explores the sacrifices people make to pursue the “art life.” Through interviews with visual artists, performers, and writers around the world, Griest explores what she herself has given up in terms of stability, and what her peers have chosen to give up, too.

Stephanie Elizondo Griest, author, memoirist, and Creative Writing Professor at UNC-Chapel Hill. Her newest book is called Art Above Everything: One Woman’s Global Exploration of the Joys and Torments of a Creative Life

0:33:00

Asheville celebrates 100th anniversary of folk music recording in the Appalachian Mountains

Recording folk music commercially in Appalachia had never happened before. That is, until the 1925 Asheville sessions, when a producer invited musicians from across the region to record.

To mark the historic event, the city of Asheville and partners are hosting events and celebrating the release of remastered recordings, and reimagined renditions by current artists. The record is called Music from the Land of the Sky.

Richard Emmett, Program Director, Blue Ridge Music Center (BRMC)

Vic Isley, President and CEO of Explore Asheville

