Due South

With sea levels rising, beaches eroding, and houses falling into the ocean, what's the path forward?

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
A collapsed dark-shingled house is in the center of the image. It sits on dunes with grass. Ocean waves are right against the house.
National Park Service
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a collapsed one-story house in Rodanthe, N.C.

We head to the coast, where sea levels are rising and buildings are falling, as development continues. Coastal geologist Rob Young joins us to discuss rising seas and beach erosion and what, if anything, can be done to lessen the impact on North Carolina's coastal communities.

Guest

Robert S. Young, director, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology, Western Carolina University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
