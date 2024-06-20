With sea levels rising, beaches eroding, and houses falling into the ocean, what's the path forward?
We head to the coast, where sea levels are rising and buildings are falling, as development continues. Coastal geologist Rob Young joins us to discuss rising seas and beach erosion and what, if anything, can be done to lessen the impact on North Carolina's coastal communities.
Guest
Robert S. Young, director, Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines and professor of Coastal Geology, Western Carolina University