Superintendent: 70K Students Promoted Despite Reading Skills

By 16 minutes ago

 

Credit U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even though they did not meet mandated reading requirements.

News outlets report State Superintendent Mark Johnson in a memo released this week criticized the State Board of Education and former staff members of the Department of Public Instruction for “aggressive work-arounds" that he claims have “gutted” a program meant to ensure students can read proficiently before advancing to fourth grade.

Lawmakers approved the Read to Achieve program in 2012. Under the program, students are to be promoted based on their academic abilities, not their age.

State Board Chairman Eric Davis is denying Johnson's allegations. He says that if the board had enacted policies that were not in accordance with the law, the General Assembly would have already taken action.

The Republican Johnson wrote in his memo that he is working with local superintendents to “restructure the policies implementing” the program. Johnson has been feuding with the board since getting elected in 2016.

Tags: 
read to achieve
Reading
Mark Johnson
State Superintendent
Department of Public Instruction

Related Content

North Carolina Teachers Don’t Want To Carry Guns, And Churches Don’t Want To Talk About Them

By & Mar 6, 2018
photo of a gun and ammunition
Wikimedia Commons

Since the Valentine’s Day shooting at a Florida high school, President Donald Trump says teachers should be armed. Last week North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson polled teachers around the state about the matter.

Teachers Wait Up to 6 Months for Licenses: DPI Responds

By Jan 16, 2018
Teachers in North Carolina have seen pay raises
www.audio-luci-store.it / Flickr

Aspiring new teachers in North Carolina have had to wait up to six months to receive their teaching licenses, according to complaints the Department of Public Instruction has received from educators as well as schools looking to hire.