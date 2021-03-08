-
North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even…
North Carolina's Read to Achieve program, enacted by the General Assembly in 2012, is continuing to get lackluster results. The program is a statewide…
Third grader Dylan Ward says that when he goes to college, he’s going to be a “professional football player, that’s it.”The shaggy-haired nine-year-old…
Lawmakers in a House committee on education spending released their budget proposal Thursday, and it includes several policy changes. One of those is an…
Senate Leader Phil Berger is criticizing the Department of Public Instruction for a budget it proposed in January. Documents show the department wanted to…
Forty percent of the state’s third-graders tested below grade level in reading last school year. Those are levels of achievement many parents and…
Across the state, 79.2 percent of third-grade students showed they were proficient last year, according to a report presented to the State Board of…
Calling the current testing mandate excessive, school districts are asking the State Board of Education if they can implement their own tests to fulfill…