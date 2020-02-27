North Carolina’s Two Largest Newspapers Now Bankrupt

The McClatchy Company — which owns The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and The Charlotte Observer — declared bankruptcy this month.While North Carolina’s printing presses will continue rolling, the papers’ offices will likely reorganize under a private equity firm’s management.

How will these changes affect local and statewide news coverage? Host Frank Stasio talks with Penelope Muse Abernathy about how press finances affect political accountability. Abernathy is the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and author of the annual report “The Expanding News Desert.”