NCSU Researchers Want YOU To Help Count Urban Birds

By 1 hour ago
  • A picture of an American Robin.
    The American robin is just one urban dweller expected to be spotted as part of the Triangle Bird Count.
    Deja Perkins / NC State University

North Carolina State University researchers are seeking volunteers to help conduct a bird population survey in the Triangle's urban centers.

Urban ecology graduate student Deja Perkins who is leading the Triangle Bird Count says most established bird population surveys depend on volunteers to go wherever they want and report what they see. Perkins says participants are usually white people, looking for birds in rural areas.

"We think when people choose where to go bird-watch and submit data, it creates like holes in the data, especially in urban habitat."

Perkins says the Triangle Bird Count maps establish randomly assigned observation points.

She hopes urban residents and people of color will participate in the project, and cultivate an appreciation for the wildlife and green space in nearby urban landscapes. Most established bird counts rely on reports from active birders, who aren't usually looking in developed areas, says Perkins.

"Right now, the field of wildlife biology is very white, and those are the people who are making the decisions about how management is applied, where it is applied. And at the end of the day, it isn't fair and doesn't allow all voices to be heard."

Perkins says these restoration projects often improve green spaces, which has benefits for people as well.

 

"I think it's really important for all people, really to notice the beauty of nature that they have in their own backyard and their communities. I think establishing that connection to nature is important because we currently have a nature deficit. And I just want people to care about the environment and where they're living, to just make it a better place for people to live."

The inaugural Triangle Bird Count will run from April 15th to May 15th. Interested participants can sign up here.

Tags: 
Triangle Bird Count
Bird Count
NC State University
Environmental Justice
Green Space

Related Content

Data Shows North Carolina's Birds Will See Climate Change Impacts

By Dec 15, 2014
A picture of a cerulean warbler bird.
Mdf / Wikipedia

A new Audubon Society study says most North American winter birds are migrating farther north than they did in the 1960s.

Curtis Smalling is the North Carolina Mountain Office’s director of land bird conservation. He says population changes will sweep across North Carolina.

Birders On The Lookout For Snowy Owls, Other Species During Christmas Count

By Dec 23, 2013
Male Snowy Owl in the Adlerwarte Berlebeck in Berlebeck, Detmold, Germany
Michael Gäbler / © Michael Gäbler / Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-SA-3.0

Nearly 600 North Carolinians are expected to get out into the woods and fields during the Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count. Volunteer bird watchers will join the coordinated effort to count as many birds and species as possible within designated areas.

Curtis Smalling directs Land Bird Conservation for Audubon North Carolina. He says the federal government surveys breeding birds in the summer, but the Christmas Bird Count compiles data going back 114 winters.