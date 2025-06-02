Bigger class sizes included in child care regulatory bill

The state Senate is expected to vote this week on new regulations for child care facilities. The proposal would allow larger class sizes, among other provisions aimed at increasing access to child care services.

The legislation is the latest effort to address a shortage of child care by making it easier to operate and staff facilities. It would allow infant classrooms to have a maximum of 15 children, up from 10 under current regulations. Class sizes for ages 1 to 2 would increase from 12 to 18 children.

The legislation would also:

Allow lead teachers to skip the state's required Early Childhood Credential certification if they have at least five years of experience.

Change licensing rules to make it easier to offer child care before or after school at a building that already serves elementary school students

Launch a Department of Insurance study on group liability insurance options for childcare providers

Adjust building code regulations to make it easier to operate in-home child care services in residential areas

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett and sponsor of the bill, said lawmakers need to take action because child care facilities are struggling to hire enough staff and keep classrooms open.

"Access to reliable child care is not just a family issue, it's a workforce issue," he said during a committee hearing. "We think it's a forward-thinking investment in our state's families, workforce and long-term competitiveness."

Similar legislation has already passed the House, but Burgin said the Senate removed some provisions from the House bill, including one that would allow a lead teacher to oversee multiple groups of kids. He stressed that the educational component of child care centers is important.

"Child care is not babysitting," he said. "Babysitting is what you do so you and your wife can go out on a date. Child care is education, motivation, encouraging, looking after these children, and so I want to make sure that we always acknowledge that."

The pair of bills up for a vote this week don't include new state funding for child care services, but both the House and Senate have included some in their budget bills.

The House budget, for example, includes $60 million to increase reimbursement rates for subsidized childcare, and the Senate calls for a similar amount. The House budget also includes $1.5 million to create child care workforce academies in Johnston and Wayne counties as part of a pilot program.