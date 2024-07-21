Bringing The World Home To You

Reaction: North Carolina politicians weigh in on Biden ending his 2024 campaign

WUNC | By Dave DeWitt
Published July 21, 2024 at 5:54 PM EDT
FILE - President Joe Biden walks out of the room after speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.
Susan Walsh
/
AP
Reaction from North Carolina political figures was swift and mostly partisan Sunday afternoon to the news that President Joe Biden was dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Roy Cooper, whose name is being floated as a potential candidate to be Harris’ running mate, called Biden "among our nation’s finest presidents."

Republican Congressman and North Carolina Attorney General candidate Dan Bishop offered a flurry of posts and reposts on X (formerly known as Twitter), but his first reaction was to reiterate a stance from many in his party’s leadership that Biden should step down from the presidency immediately.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis echoed Bishop’s sentiment that Biden should resign.

Don Davis is the Democrat seeking reelection in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District —the only race expected to be close for Congress in the Tar Heel State. He "wholeheartedly" supported Biden's decision to drop out.

Davis’ Republican challenger, Laurie Buckhout, called Biden "one of the worst presidents in our nation’s history."

Not all Democrats were expressing immediate support for Harris, or Biden’s decision. EQV Analytics is a "North Carolina-focused campaign consulting firm serving Democratic candidates with advanced campaign analytics." Although he did not sign it, William Busa, the founder of EQV Analytics, appeared to write on X that he is considering changing his voter registration over the decision.

As of Sunday evening, only one of North Carolina’s two major party candidates for governor had posted a reaction to the news. Democrat Josh Stein called Biden a "true patriot."

His opponent, Republican Mark Robinson, had not yet posted a statement as of Sunday evening.
Tags
Politics Joe BidenBiden administration2024 Election2024 North Carolina Governor's RaceKamala HarrisRoy CooperDan Bishop
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Politics and Education. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
