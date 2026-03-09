Roy Cooper brings U.S. Senate campaign to Greensboro

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper stopped in Greensboro on Monday as part of his campaign for the U.S. Senate.

As a part of his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour, the Democrat spoke to a crowd of about 100 supporters at Greensboro mainstay Natty Greene's.

“It is great to be with you guys today in this wonderful brewery where I've had many a lunch and hear the train come by,” Cooper told the audience.

His pitch centered on lowering medical costs, a message his campaign hopes will resonate beyond the Triad. Cooper highlighted his work expanding Medicaid in North Carolina, a feat he said he accomplished by working across the aisle.

“Leaders in Raleigh had blocked it for years, just dug in their heels,” Cooper said. “When you zoom out and look at it, it's a lot like elected officials in Washington who have dug in their heels by refusing to help more working people get affordable health care.”

The comment was a subtle jab at Cooper’s opponent, Michael Whatley, whom he repeatedly framed as a Washington insider.

Whatley previously served as chair of the Republican National Committee and is endorsed by President Donald Trump. His campaign, meanwhile, has sought to portray Cooper as too liberal.