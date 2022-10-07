Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 5.49.14 PM.png
Kate Medley / Lynn Hey
/
For WUNC
Democrat Cheri Beasley, pictured at a campaign event at Durham Technical Community College on July 28, 2022, and Republican Ted Budd, pictured at a round table discussion during a campaign stop on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Kernersville, are running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate.

Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Trump again campaigned on his behalf two weeks ago in Wilmington.

Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.

Budd has said Beasley would push President Joe Biden's agenda that's led to inflation and unchecked immigration. Beasley says Budd would seek extreme abortion restrictions and has voted against efforts to rein in health care costs.

While Beasley’s campaign has outraised Budd's, national Republicans have already spent over $20 million on advertising opposing Beasley. Democrats in Washington haven’t been as generous in fighting Budd.

Special coverage will start at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1. The debate begins live at 8 p.m. Spectrum subscribers can also view it through the "Watch Live" feature on the Spectrum News website or via the Spectrum News app.

WUNC's Laura Pellicer contributed to this report.

Tags
Politics Cheri BeasleyTed BuddElection 2022
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories