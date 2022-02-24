Black Carolinians tell their pandemic stories
Leoneda Inge reports on the new Black Carolinians Speak project from the African American Heritage Commission and the State Archives, which documents the pandemic stories of African Americans in North Carolina.
Leoneda Inge speaks to Director Angela Thorpe of the NC African American Heritage Commission about why these voices are so important. Former Congresswoman Eva Clayton and Dr. Darius Russell, who owns a local pharmacy, share their own lessons and struggles during COVID.