Tested Podcast

Black Carolinians tell their pandemic stories

Published February 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Leoneda Inge reports on the new Black Carolinians Speak project from the African American Heritage Commission and the State Archives, which documents the pandemic stories of African Americans in North Carolina.

Leoneda Inge speaks to Director Angela Thorpe of the NC African American Heritage Commission about why these voices are so important. Former Congresswoman Eva Clayton and Dr. Darius Russell, who owns a local pharmacy, share their own lessons and struggles during COVID.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is a podcast producer at WUNC. She is a lifelong public radio nerd, and fell in love with podcasts around the same time her friends convinced her to start one about Korean dramas, Dramas Over Flowers, which she still co-hosts.
