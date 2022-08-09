Bringing The World Home To You

CREEP

Hippocalypse Now

Published August 9, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
Beyond the hype about Pablo Esobar’s cocaine hippos, the real story of what’s happening in Colombia’s Rio Magdalena is surprising and complex. Some look on these hungry herbivores with affection and admiration, others fear their aggressive attitude and huge ecological footprint. Follow these unlikely invaders from Africa to Colombia with a possible lay-over in…Louisiana?

This episode was produced by Anisa Khalifa and Charlie Shelton-Ormond. Matt Horton and Sean Roux mastered the audio.

Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

