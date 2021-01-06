Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Active Child: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published January 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST

From a stunning room overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, Calif., we hear the ethereal sounds of Active Child. "I chose this space, as this is where I've written nearly every piece of music for my active child project. my music and this house / this view are completely intertwined."

From a stunning room overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, Calif., we hear the ethereal sounds of Active Child. "I chose this space, as this is where I've written nearly every piece of music for my active child project. my music and this house / this view are completely intertwined."

Active Child is the music of Patrick Grossi. For his Tiny Desk (home) concert, he layers his choral-styled voice on top of melodic harp and piano. Electronic beats propel selections from his latest album, In Another Life,as well as one of his earliest and well-known songs, "Hanging On," that we featured on NPR Music back in 2011. Active Child makes music like no one else, and this Tiny Desk (home) concert is a perfect way to experience his music.

SET LIST

  • "Hanging On"

  • "In Another Life"

  • "Cruel World"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Active Child (Patrick Grossi): vocals, harp, piano, beats

    • CREDITS

  • Video & Audio: Patrick Grossi

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Video Producer: Maia Stern

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
