Active Child: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

From a stunning room overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, Calif., we hear the ethereal sounds of Active Child. "I chose this space, as this is where I've written nearly every piece of music for my active child project. my music and this house / this view are completely intertwined."

Active Child is the music of Patrick Grossi. For his Tiny Desk (home) concert, he layers his choral-styled voice on top of melodic harp and piano. Electronic beats propel selections from his latest album, In Another Life,as well as one of his earliest and well-known songs, "Hanging On," that we featured on NPR Music back in 2011. Active Child makes music like no one else, and this Tiny Desk (home) concert is a perfect way to experience his music.

SET LIST

"Hanging On"

"In Another Life"

"Cruel World"

MUSICIANS

Active Child (Patrick Grossi): vocals, harp, piano, beats

CREDITS

Video & Audio: Patrick Grossi

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Morgan Noelle Smith

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.