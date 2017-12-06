King Krule: Tiny Desk Concert

The Ooz, the title to King Krule's latest album, is the perfect name for his music. It conjures, in my mind, a word mashup of "cool" and "jazz." The music is eerily evocative with lyrics that talk about the sorts of depression singer and guitarist Archy Marshall has dealt with in his young life. And, at 23, he has a lot to say on the subject. His opening song at the Tiny Desk, "Midnight 01 (Deep Sea Diver)," includes the line, "Why'd you leave me? Because of my depression? / You used to complete me but I guess I learnt a lesson." The song continues with water-sinking metaphors and how he deals with the pressure. All this comes from someone who honestly looks like he couldn't care less, which seems like a far cry from the words and care he puts into his twisted, woozy tones.

Those tones are played here by five other musicians, including sax, guitars, bass, drums, live vocal processing of Archy's voice and electronics. It's a winning path down a musical road rarely traveled – and an acquired taste well worth dipping in.

Set List

"Midnight 01 (Deep Sea Diver)"

"Logos/Sublunary"

"Lonely Blue"

Musicians

Archy Marshall; Connor Atanda; John Keek; George Bass; Jack Towell; James Wilson

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Assistant Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Beck Harlan, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

