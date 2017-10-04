Bringing The World Home To You

The Thistle & Shamrock: Cathy Jordan at Swannanoa

Published October 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
Cathy Jordan.
Few people have taken Irish song to a more universal audience than Cathy Jordan. She has fronted the popular band Dervish for over two globetrotting decades and is also an accomplished solo performer and songwriter. Join host Fiona Ritchie as she chats to Jordan about her life in music and hear her perform some well-loved songs to an intimate audience at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week.

