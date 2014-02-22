Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Sofia Rei: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published February 22, 2014 at 8:00 AM EST

A drum from the Argentine Pampas fuels the music of Sofia Rei in this video: The way Franco Pinna has it incorporated into a traditional drum set serves as a musical metaphor for the music Rei performs alongside Pinna and guitarist/bassist JC Maillard.

Rei carries the accent and spirit of her native Argentina in her jazz-infused vocals. She's successfully carved out a spot for herself within a small and exclusive group of vocalists from Latin America who, after spending their formative years in their own countries, came to the U.S. to blend folklore, jazz and classic influences into singing that feels both familiar and new. For about 20 minutes one sunny afternoon, the NPR Music offices were converted into a small Latin American folk club, where Rei treated us to stellar musicianship and genre-bending music. Que les difruten!

Set List

  • "La Gallera"

  • "La Llorona"

  • "Todo Lo Perdido Reaparece"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Denise DeBelius; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Harlan; photo by John Poole/NPR

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

