A New Naked Restaurant Says It Has An 8,000-Person Waiting List To Dine

No impurities, no chemicals, no artificial colors, no electricity, no gas, no phone and ... no clothes?

That's the premise of a pop-up restaurant, called The Bunyadi, that's scheduled to open in central London in June.

"We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities ... and even no clothes if they wish to," said restaurant founder Seb Lyall in a press release.

And, apparently, many people do so wish.

By Wednesday evening, the operators said the waiting list had topped 8,000 people and was still growing.

Created by the company Lollipop, which last year opened a specialty cocktail bar, , serving drinks inspired by the AMC drama Breaking Bad, Bunyadi will serve "wood-flame grilled meals served on handmade clay crockery and edible cutlery, in a space void of the industrialized-world's modern trappings," the press release said.

The new venue can hold 42 customers and can be divided into two sections — "pure" and "clothed." Changing rooms and lockers will be provided for diners who opt to enjoy their meal au naturel.

"We have worked very hard to design a space where everything patrons interact with is bare and naked," the press release says. "The use of natural bamboo partitions and candlelight has enabled to us to make the restaurant discreet, whilst adhering to the ethos behind it."

The restaurant will be open for three months and will cost about £55-65 ($79-$93) per person including food and drink, according to the International Business Times.

