Marine killed in homicide at Camp Lejeune; second Marine held for suspected involvement

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published October 20, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT
Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Allen G. Breed
/
AP
Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., Friday, April 29, 2022. Three men who were found dead over the weekend at an eastern North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals stationed nearby at Camp Lejeune, the U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved, the base said.

Base authorities took the Marine into custody about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after an incident that occurred in a barracks room on the North Carolina base earlier in the evening, a statement from the base said.

The statement called the death a homicide and described the other Marine as a suspect but didn't provide any other details, including how the Marine died.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service will investigate the death, according to a statement released by the base on Thursday afternoon.

The sprawling Camp Lejeune covers about 240 square miles (621 square kilometers) and is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force. Its beaches and ranges provide training in amphibious assaults and urban warfare and it is used both for U.S. Marine training and for exercises involving other military forces from around the world.

The death came two days before the base was scheduled to conduct annual training known as Exercise Urgent Response that "provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures,” according to a press release.

In 2021, a Marine was shot and wounded in a barracks at the base. Authorities later determined that the shooting was accidental.

MarinesCamp LejeuneMilitary
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
