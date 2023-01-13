Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

EPA chief Regan speaks at North Carolina King Day observance

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
Michael Regan
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in Greensboro, N.C., April 14, 2022. The EPA is designating some toxic industrial compounds used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances under the so-called Superfund law.

The drive for clean water and air for minority and low-income residents is inexorably linked to the march toward racial equality that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. championed, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan told North Carolina state employees Friday.

Regan, a Goldsboro native and Gov. Roy Cooper's former environment secretary, delivered the keynote address to hundreds attending the annual King Day state workers' observance at a downtown Raleigh church. The slain civil rights leader was born 94 years ago on Sunday.

Regan became President Joe Biden's head of EPA in early 2021. Regan mentioned his travels while administrator to communities to speak with people fearful about the threat of toxic waste, unclean water and lead poisoning to themselves or their children.

"It's never been more clear that the fight for civil rights is inseparable from the fight for environmental, economic, health and racial justice," Regan said. "We simply cannot be for one without the other."

Cooper introduced Regan at the service, praising him for helping "position our state as a leader in environmental justice" while Department of Environmental Quality secretary.

The observance was held in person for the first time since 2020. Coronavirus concerns prompted virtual ceremonies in 2021 and 2022.

Tags
News RaleighEPAMichael ReganMLK
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories