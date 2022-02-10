Bringing The World Home To You

News

Edenton town council votes to remove Confederate monument

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
A North Carolina town council has unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the removal of a Confederate monument.

The Edenton Town Council voted to have the monument taken from the town waterfront, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported. The resolution says the council intends to relocate the monument to a site within the city limits, but doesn't specify where the monument will be located.

The vote on Tuesday comes 18 months after the town’s human relations commission began studying what to do with the century-old monument, which was installed on the courthouse green in 1910 before being moved to the town’s waterfront in the early 1960s.

A letter written to the council suggested replacing the monument with a monument honoring Harriet Jacobs, who was born a slave in Edenton and who escaped in 1842, according to the New Bedford Historical Society web page. She wrote an autobiography, “Incidents in the Life of A Slave Girl," and also did relief work in Savannah, Georgia, and in Edenton after the Civil War.

North Carolina Confederate Monuments Eastern North Carolina
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
