1 Student Injured In Shooting At Mount Tabor High School

Updated at 2:20 p.m.

One student was injured in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said.

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem was on lockdown after the shooting but all other students were safe, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christina Howell. Howell said the department was “actively seeking the suspect” but provided no further details immediately.

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were on the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the high school as police directed traffic away from campus. Students and parents could be seen walking toward a nearby shopping center.

Christopher Johnson said his son told him that he heard the gunshots while in the school gym and students were told to hide because there was an active shooter on the campus.

“You see stuff like this in the media,” said Johnson, whose son was still at the school awaiting transportation to a pickup point. “It’s scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son’s not a victim but he’s part of this and he’ll probably remember this forever.”

The city tweeted that parents should not respond to the school but go to a nearby grocery store and await further instructions for picking up students.

UPDATED INFO: All parents picking up students from Mt. Tabor High School should do so at the Harris Teeter in Whitaker Square at 1955 N Peace Haven Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 pic.twitter.com/oEvJbXW8FO — City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) September 1, 2021

The sheriff's office said other schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution but no other shootings or injuries had been reported.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident, according to the agency’s Charlotte office.

What we know so far:

+ At least one student is injured.

+ Police are actively seeking the suspect. They have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries.

+ Many schools in the area are also on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. — WUNC (@wunc) September 1, 2021

Many schools in the area are on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.



THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANOTHER INCIDENT. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Additional context: the shooter remains at large. (outside of building) One confirmed victim, who was taken to hospital. Area schools also locked down. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough speaking right now. Watch/listen:https://t.co/sA0mdkjr8P https://t.co/jrl7GFa33M — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) September 1, 2021

This story will be updated.

