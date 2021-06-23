As NC Jobless Rate Keeps Falling, People Seeking Work Drops
North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the eighth consecutive month in May, the state Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday. The reduction appeared largely connected to a decline in the number of people actively seeking work.
The state's overall workforce fell by more than 16,200 people compared to April, or to just under 5 million, according to data provided by the department. And the number of people employed actually decreased by 4,550 while the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 5% in April to 4.8%. The number of employed had actually grown by 4,500 between March and April.
The North Carolina rate continues a steady decline since last fall as coronavirus restrictions on businesses have eased. The rate had spiked to 13.5% in April and May 2020.
Leisure and hospitality industries showed the largest increase in employment last month at 7,600 workers, according to data. Government (a 3,100-worker decline) and construction (1,600) were among the sectors showing the largest decreases.
The national unemployment rate was 5.8% in May.