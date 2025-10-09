As the federal shutdown drags on, here's how furloughed workers in NC can access unemployment benefits

Federal workers who become furloughed or lose their jobs as a result of the federal shutdown, now reaching nearly 10 days, are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits from the state.

"Anyone can apply for unemployment benefits if they have lost their jobs through no fault of their own," Division of Unemployment Security Assistant Secretary M. Antwon Keith said in a press release. "These benefits exist to help people cope with financial uncertainty until they find work."

If federal workers receive backpay and are also receiving unemployment benefits, they will have to repay those benefits back to the state. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned that there is no guarantee for furloughed federal workers to receive backpay.

According to data from the Economic Policy Institute , there are nearly 85,000 federal workers in North Carolina, most of them working in Cumberland, Wake, Mecklenburg, and Onslow counties. As Public Radio East reported, the shutdown has affected some programs and services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Applications for state unemployment benefits can be done online at des.nc.gov and it requires creating a MyNCUIBenefits account. Folks can also call the federal and grant worker UI hotline at (855) 435-7969 to apply by phone. In North Carolina, recipients of unemployment benefits do not receive them during the first eligible week, which is considered a "waiting week." Those who are furloughed or unemployed and want to receive benefits have to file for certification each week.

Impacted federal workers who are covered under the state health plan will also continue to receive health insurance through the end of October , since the insurance premium is paid one month in advance. If the shutdown stretches past the end of this month, employees will need to reach out to their agency HR office.

Furloughed workers can also seek out other employment opportunities, but must abide by North Carolina's dual employment and secondary employment policies .

The Division of Employment Security also noted in its press release that federal workers who are required to work without pay during the shutdown may not be eligible for employment benefits.

