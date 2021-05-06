Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
News

Elizabeth City Curfews Lifted 2 Weeks After Shooting Of Andrew Brown Jr.

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT
AndrewBrownJr_6295.jpg
Kate Medley
/
for WUNC
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, when Pasquotank County deputies tried to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home April 21.

North Carolina's Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have lifted curfews that were implemented after county sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man in the city.

Websites for the city and county stated that the 8 p.m. curfews were lifted on Thursday.

The curfews were implemented April 26 in the wake of protests against the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was shot and killed by deputies outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21.

Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies were serving drug-related search and arrest warrants when the shooting occurred. Brown was behind the wheel of his car when he was shot five times, including once in the back of the head, according to an independent autopsy commissioned by his family.

Police camera footage has yet to be made public or shown in its entirety to Brown’s family. The shooting has sparked peaceful protests, with marchers demanding release of the video and police reform.

A prosecutor has said that Brown’s car ran into the deputies before they opened fire, while a family attorney who watched a 20-second clip of the footage disagreed, saying that Brown posed no threat and was driving away from deputies. The sheriff has said his deputies weren’t injured.

Protesters during the peaceful demonstrations have called for the release of police body-cam footage from the shooting last month.

The Elizabeth City council and Pasquotank County board of commissioners are meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss how to move the community forward following Brown's death.

WUNC’s Amy Jeffries and Celeste Gracia contributed to this report.

Associated Press
