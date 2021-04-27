Bringing The World Home To You

News

Son Of Andrew Brown Jr. On Body Cam Video: “It’s An Execution"

North Carolina Public Radio | By Laura Pellicer
Published April 27, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT
A protestor in Elizabeth City on April 26, 2021 holds a sign with a hashtag in reference to the family of Andrew Brown being given only 20 seconds of footage.
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
A protestor in Elizabeth City on April 26, 2021 holds a sign with a hashtag in reference to the family of Andrew Brown being given only 20 seconds of footage.

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. got their first glimpse Monday of the moment when he was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies. And the calls for that body camera footage to be made public continue.

Khalil Ferebee has had a lot to process over the past few days.

He lost his father. And his newborn son lost a grandfather.

“He never got a chance to meet him,” Ferebee told WUNC on Monday. “And that hurt my heart to the fullest. He’s going to grow up without even getting a chance to even know him really, besides of what people say, and not who he really was.”

Ferebee saw just 20 seconds of video. It showed his father’s killing by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies last Wednesday. Attorneys for the family say Brown was shot in the back of the head as he was trying to drive away.

Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., talks with WUNC's Laura Pellicer shortly before demonstrations began nearby in Elizabeth City on April 27, 2021.
Peyton Sickles
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., talks with WUNC's Laura Pellicer shortly before demonstrations began nearby in Elizabeth City on April 26, 2021.

“I really don't know the truth besides the video. But the video wasn't even what I expected. Because it's been edited,” Ferebee said. “It’s an execution. You want to see execution? You'll see that video.”

20 seconds of video was all the sheriff’s office showed Brown’s family and their attorneys.

They want to see more and they wanted to see it days ago. County officials have filed a request with the court so the footage could be released to the public, but ultimately, a judge will decide.

Political commentator and lawyer Bakari Sellers is one of the prominent attorneys who have joined the Brown family legal team. He says he’s never experienced a process for seeking body camera footage quite like this.

“I have never seen law enforcement redact a video, cut a video short at the beginning and end. Guard closely who can see it and blur out the fates face of law enforcement,” Sellers said. “Never seen anything like it. Ever.”

Protesters on the streets of Elizabeth City are also frustrated. On Monday night, they marched once again, calling for the full release of the video.

Family members and the attorneys for the family plan to hold a press conference around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to announce their next steps. Attorney Ben Crump says they’ll reveal the findings of their independent autopsy.

1 of 5  — Elizabeth City protest - April 26, 2021
A protester in Elizabeth City holds a sign with an intriguing message on April 26, 2021, referencing school children saying “liberty and justice for all” every morning.
Peyton Sickles
2 of 5  — Elizabeth City protest -- April 26, 2021
A protestor in Elizabeth City on April 26, 2021 encourages the crowd with words of support and solidarity.
Peyton Sickles
3 of 5  — Sears Griffin McCullen -- Elizabeth City
Lakisha Sears, Steve Sears Jr, Sharell Griffin (above), and Martha McCullen sit in an Elizabeth City hotel room between a slew of interviews — seemingly without rest — for every major alphabet news network.
Peyton Sickles
4 of 5  — Bakari Sellers, Greg Drumwright - Brown's Legal Team
Andrew Brown Jr.'s legal team, along with Bakari Sellers and Rev. Greg Drumwright from Greensboro (right), share a moment of laughter amid a very long series of days.
Peyton Sickles
5 of 5  — Elizabeth City protest
A driver of a vehicle in Elizabeth City on April 26, 2021 raises her fist in support of the protestors and was welcomed graciously with raised arms and chants.
Peyton Sickles

