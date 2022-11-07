Bringing The World Home To You

LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage: 2022 Midterm Elections in North Carolina

Published November 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST
Early voting in Wayne County
Jonathon Gruenke
/
WUNC
File photo of a voter exiting the Wayne County Public Library after casting their ballot during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.

Good morning! Follow live updates as WUNC reporters, producers and editors cover Election Day 2022 across the Triangle. Digital Producer Mitchell Northam is curating the blog this morning.

  • Polls are open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. across the state.
  • For everything you need to know about voting in North Carolina and Election Day 2022, check out our Voter Guide.
  • If you want to know more about candidates, catch up with our Races To Watch stories for statewidecongressional and legislative elections.
  • Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter.