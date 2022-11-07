LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage: 2022 Midterm Elections in North Carolina
Good morning! Follow live updates as WUNC reporters, producers and editors cover Election Day 2022 across the Triangle. Digital Producer Mitchell Northam is curating the blog this morning.
- Polls are open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. across the state.
- For everything you need to know about voting in North Carolina and Election Day 2022, check out our Voter Guide.
- If you want to know more about candidates, catch up with our Races To Watch stories for statewide, congressional and legislative elections.
- Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter.