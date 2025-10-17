Photos: Leaf peeping season is in full swing in western North Carolina

Folks traveling through North Carolina are now able to witness the iconic fall colors across its forests, especially in the western parts of the state.

As N.C. State notes on its foliage schedule, it's nearly time of peak fall colors in the foothills and the Piedmont region. Here are some scenes that photographer Mehmet Demirici captured earlier this week in the Pigsah National Forest around Table Rock Mountain and Linville Gorge.

1 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6682.jpg A view of Linville Gorge within the Pigsah National Forest captured in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 2 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6653.jpg A blue flower within Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 3 of 18 — 20250929-DJI_0351.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest near Table Rock Mountain in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 4 of 18 — 20250929-DJI_0413.jpg A view of the Pigsah National Forest near Linville Gorge. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 5 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6775.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 6 of 18 — 20250929-DJI_0374.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 7 of 18 — 20250929-DJI_0428.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 8 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6641.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 9 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6644.jpg The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 10 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6619.jpg The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 11 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6669.jpg Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 12 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6655.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 13 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6672.jpg A view of the fall foliage Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 14 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6703.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 15 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6731.jpg Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 16 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6709.jpg Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 17 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6720.jpg A hiker and their dog taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC 18 of 18 — 20251013-_MDM6764.jpg A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025. Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC

Mehmet Demirci is a Triangle-based freelance photgrapher.