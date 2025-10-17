Bringing The World Home To You

Photos: Leaf peeping season is in full swing in western North Carolina

WUNC | By Mehmet Demirci
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:55 AM EDT
A view of a forest in Morganton, NC
Mehmet Demirci
/
For WUNC

Folks traveling through North Carolina are now able to witness the iconic fall colors across its forests, especially in the western parts of the state.

As N.C. State notes on its foliage schedule, it's nearly time of peak fall colors in the foothills and the Piedmont region. Here are some scenes that photographer Mehmet Demirici captured earlier this week in the Pigsah National Forest around Table Rock Mountain and Linville Gorge.

A view of Linville Gorge within the Pigsah National Forest captured in October 2025.
1 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6682.jpg
A view of Linville Gorge within the Pigsah National Forest captured in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A blue flower within Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
2 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6653.jpg
A blue flower within Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest near Table Rock Mountain in October 2025.
3 of 18  — 20250929-DJI_0351.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest near Table Rock Mountain in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the Pigsah National Forest near Linville Gorge.
4 of 18  — 20250929-DJI_0413.jpg
A view of the Pigsah National Forest near Linville Gorge.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
5 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6775.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
6 of 18  — 20250929-DJI_0374.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
7 of 18  — 20250929-DJI_0428.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
8 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6641.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
9 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6644.jpg
The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
10 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6619.jpg
The Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
11 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6669.jpg
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
12 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6655.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
13 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6672.jpg
A view of the fall foliage Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
14 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6703.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Linville Gorge in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
15 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6731.jpg
Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
16 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6709.jpg
Hikers taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A hiker and their dog taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
17 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6720.jpg
A hiker and their dog taking in the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
18 of 18  — 20251013-_MDM6764.jpg
A view of the fall foliage in Pigsah National Forest in October 2025.
Mehmet Demirici / For WUNC

Mehmet Demirci is a Triangle-based freelance photgrapher.

More Stories