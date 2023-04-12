Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

State council calls for end of American Indian mascots in NC schools

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Redskins Vikings Football
Bruce Kluckhohn
/
AP
Native American leaders protest outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. The group was protesting to urge the visiting Washington team to retire its former team name and mascot.

According to a recommendation from a new report on Native American education in North Carolina, the State Board of Education should support the removal of American Indian mascots.

At least 36 North Carolina Schools use Indian-themed names, logos or mascots for their sports teams, according to the State Advisory Council on Indian Education.

"Given the State Board of Education’s commitment to the well-being of American Indian students, to eliminating opportunity gaps by 2025, and to making schools and educators more culturally relevant and equity-focused, it is important for the State Board to reaffirm its opposition to American Indian mascots, nicknames, and logos, particularly those that employ and perpetuate offensive stereotypes about American Indians," the council says in a draft report presented to the State Board of Education last week.

In 2002, the board passed a resolution calling on public schools to end their use of Indian symbols. The council's report says it's time for the state board to reaffirm its stance.

It also recommends a number of other steps, including sending letters to all school superintendents and local school board members.

"Given that the work of eliminating American Indian mascots ultimately lies with local boards of education and district leadership, SACIE will be providing further guidance to support LEAs in engaging in this work," the report said.

Around the state, groups are pushing for the removal of American Indian mascots. School leaders in Gaston County have resisted calls to remove a "Red Rider" mascot from South Pointe High in Belmont. The school has used the mascot since the 1960s.

In recent years, some professional sports teams have removed Native American imagery and names from their nicknames and logos. The NFL team in Washington, D.C., is now the Commanders, and the MLB team in Cleveland calls itself the Guardians. Each previously had names and logos that critics deemed to be racist. Some names still persist, like the Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Florida State Seminoles.

Tags
Education Native AmericansAmerican IndiansNC Board of Education
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories