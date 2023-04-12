State council calls for end of American Indian mascots in NC schools

According to a recommendation from a new report on Native American education in North Carolina, the State Board of Education should support the removal of American Indian mascots.

At least 36 North Carolina Schools use Indian-themed names, logos or mascots for their sports teams, according to the State Advisory Council on Indian Education.

"Given the State Board of Education’s commitment to the well-being of American Indian students, to eliminating opportunity gaps by 2025, and to making schools and educators more culturally relevant and equity-focused, it is important for the State Board to reaffirm its opposition to American Indian mascots, nicknames, and logos, particularly those that employ and perpetuate offensive stereotypes about American Indians," the council says in a draft report presented to the State Board of Education last week.

In 2002, the board passed a resolution calling on public schools to end their use of Indian symbols. The council's report says it's time for the state board to reaffirm its stance.

It also recommends a number of other steps, including sending letters to all school superintendents and local school board members.

"Given that the work of eliminating American Indian mascots ultimately lies with local boards of education and district leadership, SACIE will be providing further guidance to support LEAs in engaging in this work," the report said.

Around the state, groups are pushing for the removal of American Indian mascots. School leaders in Gaston County have resisted calls to remove a "Red Rider" mascot from South Pointe High in Belmont. The school has used the mascot since the 1960s.

In recent years, some professional sports teams have removed Native American imagery and names from their nicknames and logos. The NFL team in Washington, D.C., is now the Commanders, and the MLB team in Cleveland calls itself the Guardians. Each previously had names and logos that critics deemed to be racist. Some names still persist, like the Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Florida State Seminoles.