North Carolina State Board of Education

The State Board of Education is set to vote Thursday on what’s become a politically controversial set of standards for social studies in K-12 public…
Republican Catherine Truitt was elected North Carolina's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. She defeated Democratic candidate Jen Mangrum by a…
With K-12 schools operating remotely because of COVID-19, the state has taken the extraordinary step of easing grading and testing requirements. Here’s…
When North Carolina voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday, they will be faced with making a preliminary selection on who should be the next…
The Department of Public Instruction considers about 1 in 5 North Carolina teachers chronically absent, which it defines as taking 10 or more…
Tension between State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the State Board of Education has not improved since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in a…
The North Carolina Supreme Court will hear a case Wednesday over a power struggle between Republican State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the…
The State Board of Education this month approved $1.2 million in grants to support digital learning initiatives in 30 school districts and one charter…
The State Board of Education voted in its November meeting to close Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy in Bertie County after a series of issues that…
This is Denita Dowell-Reavis’ second year as a principal at Faith Elementary, a public school in the small town of Faith, in Rowan County. She worked hard…