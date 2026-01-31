Winter storm warning in effect for central NC; higher snowfall expected east of Triangle

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of central North Carolina from Saturday until midday Sunday. The National Weather Service warned of "bitterly cold" temperatures that would last in to next week.

Some snow flakes were spotted in parts of the Triangle on Saturday morning, but heavier snowfall is expected on Saturday evening. The NWS forecasts between four and eight inches.

Higher snowfall totals are expected farther east where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall.

NWS warned of hazardous driving conditions and also of dangers associated with the cold temperatures.

"Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures," according to the Saturday morning NWS brief. "An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes."