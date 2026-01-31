Bringing The World Home To You

Winter storm warning in effect for central NC; higher snowfall expected east of Triangle

WUNC News | By Jason deBruyn
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:50 AM EST
National Weather Service warns of dangerously cold temperatures on Saturday night.
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of central North Carolina from Saturday until midday Sunday. The National Weather Service warned of "bitterly cold" temperatures that would last in to next week.

Some snow flakes were spotted in parts of the Triangle on Saturday morning, but heavier snowfall is expected on Saturday evening. The NWS forecasts between four and eight inches.

Higher snowfall totals are expected farther east where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall.

NWS warned of hazardous driving conditions and also of dangers associated with the cold temperatures.

"Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures," according to the Saturday morning NWS brief. "An extended period of freezing temperatures could cause ruptured water pipes."
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
