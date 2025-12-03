3 incumbents, 9 newcomers file to run for WS/FCS Board of Education

Candidate filing for the 2026 elections opened Monday.

State Board of Elections documents show 12 people have filed to run for seats on the nine-member Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education so far.

There’s an even split between Democrats and Republicans, but there are more newcomers than incumbents.

Democrat Richard Watts is one of just three current members to have filed for re-election. He’s running for an at-large seat on the board, along with Democrats Valerie Brockenbrough and Gwendolyn Johnson.

The other two incumbents, Republicans Susan Miller and Robert Barr, have filed to run for a District 2 seat. Three Republicans join them: Zachary Hubbard, Jill Nelson Berlin and Tracy Lesser. Also in the running are Democrats Steve Folmar and Curtis Fentress.

In District 1, there are two candidates running for two seats: Democrat Chenita Barber Johnson and Republican Mike Klinetobe.

The filing period is open through Dec. 19.