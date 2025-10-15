Bringing The World Home To You

Community voices concern over proposed closure of Cook Literacy Model School

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 15, 2025 at 9:56 AM EDT
Cook Literacy Model School teacher Corey Stewart speaks at Board of Education meeting on Oct. 14, 2025
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Cook Literacy Model School teacher Corey Stewart urged the Board of Education not to close the school during a public hearing on Oct. 14, 2025.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering closing Cook due to declining student enrollment and aging facilities.

At a public hearing on Tuesday, multiple teachers, parents and community members urged the school board not to, citing Cook’s supportive culture.

“For our scholars, Cook is a second home. It is a loving place where learning, support and care resides," said Val Young, a veteran teacher in the district.

Other speakers, like Forsyth County Association of Educators President Jenny Easter, raised concerns about the effects of closing schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

"Cook isn't just a building. It's a cornerstone of a neighborhood that has weathered decades of broken promises and disinvestment," Easter said.

She added that enrollment numbers are a reflection of where the district assigns students, and could be changed to address schools that are under and over capacity.

"Every student loses when we refuse to balance enrollment across the district," Easter said. "Delaying rezoning and making excuses is not acceptable. And accelerating closures sends a clear message that this board would rather avoid controversy than complete the work of equity."

Corey Stewart, a teacher at Cook, asked the board to put students at the forefront of the decision.

"Some of these kids have been going to cook since they was in kindergarten, and to uproot them now, I think would be a disservice to the families as well as the children," Stewart said.

He and other speakers urged the board to consider ways to preserve Cook’s history and keep students together in their reassignments, if they do decide to close it.

A vote on the matter is slated for Oct. 28.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
