'Paint the PD' high school mural winner unveiled in Winston-Salem

A new mural was unveiled Tuesday morning at the Downtown Bike Patrol Office in Winston-Salem. The artist is Reynolds High School student Phoenix Pope, who won this year’s Paint the PD High School Mural Competition.

The program goals are to forge connections between young people and law enforcement while enhancing creativity at the department's facilities.

Pope’s colorful, roughly 10-by-3-foot mural depicts downtown during daylight and nighttime hours. In their painting, people are socializing, riding bikes and tending brilliant flowers that adorn the buildings. In the center, spanning the scene, is the police shield symbolizing round-the-clock service to the city.

Pope says their goal is to provide a sense of hope with the mural.

David Ford / WFDD RJR student artist Phoenix Pope (right) answers reporter questions alongside their school's arts magnet coordinator, Rachel Stinehelfer.



"There's always going to be negativity," says Pope. "And the scary thing about all the stuff that you see about what's going on in the world is that a lot of it is true. I don't think you should ignore the negative. I think remaining hopeful is towards fixing the negative."

Pope says creating, and being able to create, is what living is all about.

Following the unveiling ceremony, Pope and their collaborator, Silas, were presented with a $3,000 check from Winston-Salem Foundation President Scott Somerville. The foundation donated $1,000 to RJR's art department.