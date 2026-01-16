Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Creative Greensboro launches bus shelter art project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
Bus shelter art
Courtesy Creative Greensboro
Rooted Future Kings, by Zion Jones and Emilio Marz, at the entrance to Kings Forest Park.

Creative Greensboro and New Arrivals Institute are spearheading a new public art initiative. The effort will bring original artwork to three bus shelters in the Gate City.

Last year, Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts program set aside $15,000 for area arts organizations to support neighborhood-based projects.

Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Jocquelyn Boone says the grant supports organizations in leading creative projects that reflect their community’s stories, values, and lived experiences.

She adds that transforming bus shelters is more than just beautification. 

"Community art, first of all, builds pride," she says. "It builds connection and belonging. Public art really does bridge divides. We want people to be able to shape creatively where they live, and decide what type of impacts that community art can have."

The project, Community Art in Transit: Stories of Hope and Home, is now accepting applications from Guilford County-based artists through February 18.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories