UNCSA launches Junior Appalachian Music program for young musicians

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:52 PM EST
Young bluegrass musicians on stage
Erika Frazier
Yadkinville Junior Appalachian Musicians perform.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts is announcing the start of its Junior Appalachian Music program (JAM), to teach young students old-time and bluegrass traditions. 

JAM is modeled after the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, founded in Alleghany County, Virginia, in 2000 to preserve mountain culture. The program has since grown to dozens of cities across the southeast.

UNCSA launches its version of JAM next month with instruction including fiddle, banjo and guitar, along with small and large group performance opportunities.

UNCSA Community Music School Artistic Director Erika Frazier says instructors will include some of the most talented bluegrass musicians in the area. 

"It means a lot for the kids of our area to learn about our heritage and the musicians from this area, in Winston and the Piedmont Triad, we have a lot of rich culture and a lot of history, and people who really feed into this genre of music," she says. "But a lot of the time, the younger population isn't exposed to it until they're a little bit older."

Registration is now open for classes beginning February 17.
