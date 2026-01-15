Two new measles cases in Buncombe County heighten concern about community spread

Measles continues to spread in Western North Carolina, where two new cases in unvaccinated siblings were confirmed this week in Buncombe County , bringing the state’s total to seven since late December. Buncombe County now accounts for five of those cases, with the other two in Polk and Rutherford counties.

All but one case are linked to a large, ongoing outbreak in South Carolina’s Upstate region . The exception is the Rutherford County case, where health officials have not been able to identify a source of exposure.

The two newest infections in Buncombe County have drawn particular concern from health officials. One of the children attends Asheville-Pisgah Christian School in Candler, where state data show that just 41.4% of students are vaccinated against measles.

“So, we are not at the point where we have confirmed community spread, but the potential is there, especially with the exposure that occurred at school this time,” Buncombe County Public Health Director Ellis Matheson said during a briefing with reporters.

The two children are now in isolation, and public health workers are conducting contact tracing to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. Those without immunity are being advised to quarantine for 21 days and monitor for symptoms.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air and close contact. Symptoms often begin with fever, cough and red or watery eyes, and the rash typically appears days later, often about one to two weeks after exposure. Health officials say anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should call their doctor or local health department before seeking in-person care.

To help residents track what is happening, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched a new Measles Cases and Outbreaks Dashboard , which will be updated twice a week with new case counts and exposure information.

Health officials say anyone who is unsure whether they are protected against measles can check with their doctor , their local health department, or the state’s online immunity checker.

“I really cannot stress enough that people need to know their immunity status to measles now,” Matheson said. “And if you need to get a vaccine, now is the time.”