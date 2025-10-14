Bringing The World Home To You

Guilford County readies new long-term substance abuse treatment center

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
A photo of Guilford County Chair Skip Alston speaking at a podium
1 of 3  — Guilford County Chair Skip Alston speaks inside the the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center.jpg
Guilford County Chair Skip Alston speaks inside the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center.
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo of beds inside the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center.
2 of 3  — Beds inside the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center.jpg
Beds inside the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center
DJ Simmons / WFDD
A photo outside the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center
3 of 3  — The Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center.jpg
Construction at the Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center is expected to be finished in December.
DJ Simmons / WFDD

Guilford County is preparing to open its first-ever long-term treatment center for residents struggling with substance abuse disorders.

The Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center will provide medical, personal and residential support. It offers 54 beds, with 14 reserved for long-term care — treatment lasting beyond one month.

“30 days is no time.They come in, they go out," says Jean Tillman, senior program director with Daymark Recovery Services — the nonprofit that will manage the facility. "But now they'll have an opportunity to truly be able to make a difference in their lives."

She says the program is structured in phases based on treatment needs.

Guilford County Commission Chair Skip Alston says the center is part of a larger effort to address the root causes of homelessness.

“Because we care about all of our citizens, no matter where they are, how they are and how we might be able to get them to become more productive citizens here in Guilford County and live the life that they should be living,” Alston says.

According to officials, the facility will take walk-ins and referrals.

Construction is expected to be finished in December.
DJ Simmons
